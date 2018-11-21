Texans' DeAndre Carter: Pleases coach in debut
Carter received praise from coach Bill O'Brien for his efforts as a returner in a Week 11 win over Washington, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports. "I thought he fielded the ball pretty well. There was one that he could've done a better job on, but overall, he came up on that short kickoff and made a great catch on that, helped our field position," said O'Brien.
Carter made his debut for the Texans last week after being claimed off waivers from the Eagles during their Week 10 bye. The Texans cleared a roster spot for Carter by cutting Tyler Ervin, who they felt had lost a step after suffering a knee injury in 2017. Carter had one punt return for 16 yards and fielded a short kickoff for an 18-yard return. Both plays turned potentially challenging field position into favorable situations for Houston, which went on to score after each return.
