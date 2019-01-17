Carter caught two passes for 21 yards before being waived by the Eagles, then hauled in 20 of 23 targets for 195 yards with the Texans during the regular season.

Carter was waived by the Eagles on Nov. 6, and scooped up by the Texans the following day. The 25-year-old midseason acquisition was thrust into a featured offensive role due to injuries to Keke Coutee and Demaryius Thomas, but never managed to eclipse 30 receiving yards in a single game in Houston. He also rushed once for seven yards while serving as the team's top return-man. Carter is set to become an exclusive rights free agent this offseason, so the Texans need only to offer him a one-year. minimum terms contract to re-sign him.