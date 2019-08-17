Houston head coach Bill O'Brien said Carter is in position to fill in if Keke Coutee (ankle) is not ready to play the season opener Sept. 9 against New Orleans, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Carter received ample playing time last season after the Texans claimed him off waivers from the Eagles mid-season. He became Houston's primary returner on both punts and kickoffs and caught 20 of 23 targets for 195 yards as a fill-in for Coutee in 2018. "We talked about that last night, relative to Keke's injury and I'm glad we have DeAndre Carter," O'Brien said. "He's a good solid player, he's got good quickness, he's a strong player." Carter was recently activated off the PUP list and should see his first preseason action Saturday against the Lions.