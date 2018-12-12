Texans' DeAndre Carter: Practices fully
Carter (concussion) practiced fully Wednesday.
Carter is thus on track to be available for Saturday's game against the Jets. That said, his Week 15 fantasy prospects largely hinge of the status of Keke Coutee (hamstring), who was limited at practice Wednesday but appears to be trending toward a return to action this weekend.
