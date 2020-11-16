Carter was replaced as the returner on kickoffs by C.J. Prosise in Sunday's 10-7 loss to the Browns, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The Texans cut back on Carter's duties on special teams, replacing him completely on kickoffs while having wide receiver Will Fuller share the punt return duties. Carter returned one punt for nine yards in the loss.
More News
-
Texans' DeAndre Carter: Main kick returner in opener•
-
Texans' DeAndre Carter: Expected to keep roster spot•
-
Texans' DeAndre Carter: Inks contract extension•
-
Texans' DeAndre Carter: Loses fumble in playoff loss•
-
Texans' DeAndre Carter: Two targets in playoff win•
-
Texans' DeAndre Carter: Leads team in receiving•