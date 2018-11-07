The Texans claimed Carter off waivers Wednesday.

Carter has bounced around the league since going undrafted in 2015, most notably serving as a return specialist for the Eagles throughout September and October this season. He'll likely fill a similar role in Houston, as the team released running back/return man Tyler Ervin for the corresponding transaction. Carter can also provide depth for a wideout group that looks shaky behind its top two healthy options, DeAndre Hopkins and Demaryius Thomas.

