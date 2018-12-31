Carter caught four of five targets for 33 yards and averaged 9.3 yards on six punt returns in Sunday's 20-3 win over the Jaguars.

For the second consecutive game, Carter was the second-leading receiver behind DeAndre Hopkins. The mid-season acquisition has emerged with a big role in the passing offense, replacing the injured Keke Coutee (hamstring) at slot receiver while averaging 4.4 targets over the last five games. With Coutee missing the final five games of the regular season, his status for next week's Wild Card Round playoff match against the Colts is questionable. That means Carter could have a similar role next week.