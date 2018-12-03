Carter caught all six of his targets for 32 yards in Sunday's 29-13 win over the Browns.

Carter played a season-high 44 snaps and was the second-most targeted receiver behind only DeAndre Hopkins who had 12 targets Sunday. Carter has steadily seen his role grow since joining the Texans during a Week 10 bye. He first served as a returner only in Week 11, then popped up as target on offense last week before his six-catch effort against the Browns. It should be noted that Keke Coutee (hamstring) sat out the game, granting opportunities for Carter. Sill, head coach Bill O'Brien has been pleased with Carter and could continue to keep him involved when Coutee eventually returns.