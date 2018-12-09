Texans' DeAndre Carter: Slot role awaits
Carter is expected to serve as the Texans' primary slot receiver for Sunday's game against the Colts with Keke Coutee (hamstring) inactive for the contest, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Carter was an effective complement to starting wideouts DeAndre Hopkins and Demaryius Thomas while filing in for Coutee in the Week 13 win over the Browns, hauling in all six of his targets for 32 yards. That performance should keep Carter ahead of Sammie Coates in the wideout pecking order with Coutee missing another game, though the short and intermediate routes Carter will run out of the slot limits his big-play potential. Even so, another outing on par with his Week 13 effort would give Carter some degree of utility in deeper PPR formats.
