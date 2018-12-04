Texans' DeAndre Carter: Team concerned with handle
Carter has fumbled three times while returning kicks since joining the Texans three weeks ago, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
None of Carter's fumbles have turned into turnovers, but that's not the point. "He's got to stop doing that because he has been a good addition to our team," said coach Bill O'Brien. "He's given us some good plays in the couple of games that he's been here. He's a strong player, he's a very smart player. I think that all comes from showing it on tape." The Texans will work on his ball positioning and carrying technique in an effort to avoid a key turnover that might cost Houston in Week 14 and beyond.
