Carter signed a one-year, $570,000 contract with the Texans on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The fact that the contract is under $1million -- and a one-year deal -- suggests Carter will have to fight for a roster spot for 2019. Last season, the 25-year-old was thrust into a slot role and caught 20 of 23 targets for 195 yards in seven games. Carter was also prominent on special teams, racking up 221 kick return yards and 146 punt return yards, which would add to his value.

