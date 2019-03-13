Texans' DeAndre Carter: Terms of contract announced
Carter signed a one-year, $570,000 contract with the Texans on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The fact that the contract is under $1million -- and a one-year deal -- suggests Carter will have to fight for a roster spot for 2019. Last season, the 25-year-old was thrust into a slot role and caught 20 of 23 targets for 195 yards in seven games. Carter was also prominent on special teams, racking up 221 kick return yards and 146 punt return yards, which would add to his value.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy impact of OBJ to Browns
The Odell Beckham trade has huge implications for the Browns and Giants in Fantasy.
-
Bell still a star in NY?
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Fantasy value for Le'Veon Bell now that he has signed with the...
-
Day 2 free agency: Fantasy impact
We're still riding the first wave of free agency as the Saints and Bills get in on the Fantasy-centric...
-
Day 1 free agency: Fantasy impact
Jamey Eisenberg goes over the Fantasy Football implications from the first day of free agency,...
-
Trade Fallout: Brown to OAK
Antonio Brown finally found a new team. Can he still be a difference maker for Fantasy in...
-
AFC Combine notes
Jamey Eisenberg brings you Fantasy Football news from the AFC teams at the NFL Combine, including...