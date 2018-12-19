Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Able to practice Wednesday
Hopkins (ankle) practiced Wednesday, Aaron Reiss of The Athletic reports.
Hopkins rolled his ankle in this past Saturday's win over the Jets, but his presence at practice Wednesday is a good sign with regard to his Week 16 availability. Look for the wideout to be officially listed as limited on the team's Wednesday practice/injury report.
