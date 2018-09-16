Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Active Sunday
Hopkins (foot) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Titans.
As long as he stays healthy enough to play, Hopkins is on track to remain the focal point of the Texans' passing game, a role that typically results in a steady and high target volume for the wideout.
