Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Added to injury report

Hopkins (toe) did not practice Thursday.

Hopkins was added to the Texans' injury report Thursday, so his status is worth monitoring as Sunday's game against the Jaguars approaches. A return to practice Friday, in any capacity, would no doubt soothe the concerns of those planning to roll with Hopkins in Week 15 fantasy lineups. His 88 catches and 1,233 receiving yards in 13 games to date are bested only by Pittsburgh's Antonio Brown (99 catches for 1,509 yards). Meanwhile, Hopkins leads the league with 11 receiving TDs.