Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Added to injury report
Hopkins (toe) did not practice Thursday.
Hopkins was added to the Texans' injury report Thursday, so his status is worth monitoring as Sunday's game against the Jaguars approaches. A return to practice Friday, in any capacity, would no doubt soothe the concerns of those planning to roll with Hopkins in Week 15 fantasy lineups. His 88 catches and 1,233 receiving yards in 13 games to date are bested only by Pittsburgh's Antonio Brown (99 catches for 1,509 yards). Meanwhile, Hopkins leads the league with 11 receiving TDs.
More News
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Two touchdowns and 149 yards in loss•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Turns 14 targets into 80 yards Sunday•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Returns to full practice•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Still limited with foot injury•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Unstoppable Monday night•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Ready to go Monday•
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
New England-Pittsburgh gets all the attention, but we're breaking down every AFC home game...
-
What you missed: Kamara, Rodgers ready?
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It's been an up-and-down season for the second-year passer, but Jamey Eisenberg believes he's...
-
Week 15 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Podcast: Ride Foles? Riddick?
We’ve got the best Waiver Wire options at each position as we get Fantasy owners set for their...