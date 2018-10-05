Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Avoids injury tag
Hopkins (thumb/ankle/hamstring) doesn't carry an injury designation heading into Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
Though he was a limited participant in practice throughout the week, none of the three injuries Hopkins is nursing were considered serious enough to threaten his status for Week 5. The wideout has earned double-digit targets in all four of the Texans' games this season, netting a combined 30 receptions for 443 yards and two touchdowns. He'll once again remain an elite fantasy play this weekend.
