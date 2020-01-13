Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Battled through rib injury

Hopkins acknowledged that he played through a painful rib injury Sunday in the Texans' 51-31 loss to the Chiefs in the divisional round, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

It's unclear at which point in the contest Hopkins suffered the injury, but after a brief examination in the locker room, he was deemed fit to return to action. Despite finishing the day with nine receptions for 118 yards on 14 targets, Hopkins' efforts weren't enough for the Houston offense to keep pace with a Patrick Mahomes-led attack that caught fire in the second quarter. The first-team All-Pro selection shouldn't be impacted by the injury by the time OTAs kick off in the spring, though he could opt to sit out the Pro Bowl next weekend for maintenance purposes.