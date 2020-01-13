Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Battled through rib injury
Hopkins acknowledged that he played through a painful rib injury Sunday in the Texans' 51-31 loss to the Chiefs in the divisional round, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
It's unclear at which point in the contest Hopkins suffered the injury, but after a brief examination in the locker room, he was deemed fit to return to action. Despite finishing the day with nine receptions for 118 yards on 14 targets, Hopkins' efforts weren't enough for the Houston offense to keep pace with a Patrick Mahomes-led attack that caught fire in the second quarter. The first-team All-Pro selection shouldn't be impacted by the injury by the time OTAs kick off in the spring, though he could opt to sit out the Pro Bowl next weekend for maintenance purposes.
More News
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Nine catches during playoff loss•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Leading receiver in wild-card win•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Doesn't leave bench in finale•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: In uniform, but not expected to play much•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Likely to rest Week 17•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Listed as questionable•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
01/13 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew reacts to the Browns hiring Kevin Stefanski before breaking...
-
Dynasty QB rankings update
Heath Cummings says three of the four quarterbacks playing in championship weekend are tough...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Injury Report: Divisional Round
As you get ready for Divisional round playoff challenges, make sure you're up to date on the...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Divisional picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Stealing Signals: AFC East review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the AFC East.