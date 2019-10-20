Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Best game since opener
Hopkins caught nine of 12 targets for 106 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-23 loss to the Colts.
Hopkins looked like he had a second-quarter touchdown, but the play was called back because Deshaun Watson was in the grasp of a defender before he threw the ball. He scored for real from four yards out in the fourth quarter for his first touchdown since Week 1, and this was also the first time Hopkins topped the 100-yard mark since then. The buy-low window on the elite wide receiver may have closed with this effort, and he'll look to build on this performance against the Raiders in Week 8.
More News
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Returns to full practice•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Listed as limited Wednesday•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Makes nine catches•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Scoring drought endures•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Held in check versus Panthers•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Held in check•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 Injuries: Kamara out; Who's in?
There's no shortage of big injury news to catch up on ahead of Sunday's action. Here's the...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 7.
-
RB Preview: Replacing Kamara
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 7 including what you should...
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Rankings: Bail on Rams O?
It's been a frustrating start for some of the biggest names in Fantasy. Our experts take stock...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 7, identifying risky plays, sneaky...