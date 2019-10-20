Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Best game since opener

Hopkins caught nine of 12 targets for 106 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-23 loss to the Colts.

Hopkins looked like he had a second-quarter touchdown, but the play was called back because Deshaun Watson was in the grasp of a defender before he threw the ball. He scored for real from four yards out in the fourth quarter for his first touchdown since Week 1, and this was also the first time Hopkins topped the 100-yard mark since then. The buy-low window on the elite wide receiver may have closed with this effort, and he'll look to build on this performance against the Raiders in Week 8.