Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Cleared for Thursday

Hopkins (foot) doesn't have a designation on the Texans' final injury report for Thursday's game against Miami.

Hopkins was listed as a limited participant all week, but there was never any question about his availability against MIami. He'll face a defense that's given up just five scores to wide receivers in seven games, albeit while surrendering 9.4 yards per target.

