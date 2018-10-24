Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Cleared for Thursday
Hopkins (foot) doesn't have a designation on the Texans' final injury report for Thursday's game against Miami.
Hopkins was listed as a limited participant all week, but there was never any question about his availability against MIami. He'll face a defense that's given up just five scores to wide receivers in seven games, albeit while surrendering 9.4 yards per target.
