Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Cleared for TNF
Hopkins (foot) doesn't have a designation on the final injury report for Thursday's game against Miami.
Hopkins was listed as a limited participant all week, but there was never any question about his availability for the game. He'll face a Miami defense that's given up just five scores to wide receivers in seven games, albeit while surrendering 9.4 yards per target.
