Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Cleared for Week 17

Hopkins (ankle) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

After maintaining a limited standing on Texans injury reports all week, Hopkins was cleared to suit up as he normally does on gameday. In his first matchup of the season with the Jags in Week 7, he compiled three catches (on eight targets) for 50 yards and one touchdown. However, Jacksonville's defense will be without No. 2 cornerback A.J. Bouye (toe), which could open up more opportunities for Hopkins.

