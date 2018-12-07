Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Cleared to face Indy

Hopkins (foot) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Colts, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Per usual, Hopkins was limited at practice with a minor injury and should be fine to handle his usual heavy workload. He had a season-high 169 yards against Indianapolis in Week 4, but he's become more reliant on touchdowns since that time as the Texans have transitioned to run-heavy game plans. The Week 14 matchup does seem to work more in Hopkins' favor, with the Colts defense ranked seventh in yards per carry (3.9) and 19th in yards per pass attempt (7.7).