Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Cleared to play Monday
Hopkins (toe) does not carry an injury designation for Monday afternoon's game against the Steelers.
Hopkins practiced in a limited fashion all week, but that was presumably maintenance-related. Despite working around a team context that has been quite fluid this season, notably at the QB position, Hopkins has racked up a fantasy-friendly 92 catches for 1,313 yards and 12 TDs, while leading the league with 168 passing targets.
