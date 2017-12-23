Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Cleared to play Monday

Hopkins (toe) does not carry an injury designation for Monday afternoon's game against the Steelers.

Hopkins practiced in a limited fashion all week, but that was presumably maintenance-related. Despite working around a team context that has been quite fluid this season, notably at the QB position, Hopkins has racked up a fantasy-friendly 92 catches for 1,313 yards and 12 TDs, while leading the league with 168 passing targets.

