Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Cleared to play Week 16

Hopkins (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

A true game-time decision heading into the day, Hopkins gained clearance to play after completing a pregame workout without any apparent issues. With the Texans still jockeying for playoff positioning, Hopkins should be in store for a normal snap count while filling his usual high-volume role in the Houston aerial attack.

