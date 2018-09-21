Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Cleared to play
Hopkins (thumb, ankle, hamstring) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Giants.
Hopkins was limited at practice this week due to a trio of evidently minor issues, but he'll be out there Sunday and in is line to see his normal steady allotment of targets. He's logged 11 looks in each of the Texans' first two games this season, resulting in a total of 14 catches for 188 yards and a TD in that span.
