Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Confirms he won't play
Hopkins (calf) acknowledged Friday that he won't be able to play in Sunday's game against the Colts, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.
Texans head coach Bill O'Brien said Thursday that Hopkins would be a game-time decision, though it previously had been reported that the wideout was unlikely to play. Hopkins admitted he was disappointed, as he's yet to miss a game in his five-year career and will now miss out on a chance to reach 100 catches and 1,500 yards for a second time in three seasons. He even had an outside shot at the wideout triple crown, sitting 155 yards shy of Antonio Brown (calf) and seven catches behind Jarvis Landry while already leading the position with 13 touchdowns. Hopkins' absence likely will be confirmed Friday afternoon when the Texans release their final injury report.
More News
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Trending toward game-time decision•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Expected to sit out season finale•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Sits out Wednesday's practice•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Scores 13th touchdown•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Cleared to play Monday•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Logs limited practice Friday•
-
Fantasy football, Week 17: Bench Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...
-
Week 17 Lineup Cheat Sheet
It's time to bring the championship home. Our best analysis and game-flow predictions for each...
-
Podcast: Week 17 tough calls
We discuss tough Fantasy calls in Week 17 like Devonta Freeman and Drew Brees, plus a look...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
The Eagles, Jaguars, Chiefs and Rams could be resting starters in Week 17, which impacts Fantasy...
-
Week 17 Rankings
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.