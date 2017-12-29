Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Confirms he won't play

Hopkins (calf) acknowledged Friday that he won't be able to play in Sunday's game against the Colts, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Texans head coach Bill O'Brien said Thursday that Hopkins would be a game-time decision, though it previously had been reported that the wideout was unlikely to play. Hopkins admitted he was disappointed, as he's yet to miss a game in his five-year career and will now miss out on a chance to reach 100 catches and 1,500 yards for a second time in three seasons. He even had an outside shot at the wideout triple crown, sitting 155 yards shy of Antonio Brown (calf) and seven catches behind Jarvis Landry while already leading the position with 13 touchdowns. Hopkins' absence likely will be confirmed Friday afternoon when the Texans release their final injury report.