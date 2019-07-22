Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Dealing with ankle injury

Hopkins was placed on the PUP list due to an ankle injury that's considered minor, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Hopkins battled through ankle, foot, thumb and hamstring injuries during the 2018 season, playing all 16 games en route to finishing second in the NFL with 1,572 receiving yards. He then suffered a shoulder sprain in a playoff loss to the Colts, essentially playing with one arm for much of the contest. Hopkins later revealed that the shoulder injury involved ligaments coming off the bone, but he seems to have made a full recovery while sitting out the Texans' offseason program. The new ankle injury reportedly won't keep him out of practice for long.