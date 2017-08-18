Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Dealing with hand injury

Hopkins hasn't practiced since prior to the preseason opener against the Panthers, according to Adam Wexler of KPRC-TV. Head coach Bill O'Brien played down the absence, saying they're merely making sure the wide receiver is ready for the start of the season, but John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports Hopkins is dealing with a hand injury.

O'Brien hasn't admitted there's an injury, preferring to talk in coach-speak and told Wexler a few times that Hopkins is "fine." If Hopkins is injured, that means Houston's top three wideouts are dinged up to a varying degree. Will Harris (collarbone) is the most serious and isn't expected back until mid-season, while Braxton Miller (ankle) hasn't practiced since the Panthers game. Houston's tight ends -- C.J. Fiedorowicz and Ryan Griffin -- would be the biggest beneficiaries should multiple wideouts require significant time to heal. The injuries clear the way for a slew of wideouts in camp, including Jaelen Strong, Riley McCarron and Wendell Williams.