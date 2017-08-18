Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Dealing with hand injury
Hopkins hasn't practiced since prior to the preseason opener against the Panthers, according to Adam Wexler of KPRC-TV. Head coach Bill O'Brien played down the absence, saying they're merely making sure the wide receiver is ready for the start of the season, but John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports Hopkins is dealing with a hand injury.
O'Brien hasn't admitted there's an injury, preferring to talk in coach-speak and told Wexler a few times that Hopkins is "fine." If Hopkins is injured, that means Houston's top three wideouts are dinged up to a varying degree. Will Harris (collarbone) is the most serious and isn't expected back until mid-season, while Braxton Miller (ankle) hasn't practiced since the Panthers game. Houston's tight ends -- C.J. Fiedorowicz and Ryan Griffin -- would be the biggest beneficiaries should multiple wideouts require significant time to heal. The injuries clear the way for a slew of wideouts in camp, including Jaelen Strong, Riley McCarron and Wendell Williams.
More News
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Misses another practice•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Rested during camp•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Two catches to start preseason•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Will report to camp on time•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Still confident he'll get extension•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: New contract will be prioritized•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
How to draft Elliott and win
A six-game suspension shouldn't stop you from drafting Ezekiel Elliott in 2017. You just have...
-
Will Winston regress like Bortles?
Jameis Winston is a favorite breakout pick for many, but Heath Cummings says there are warning...
-
Podcast: Wide receivers preview
Is wide receiver a deep position this year or is it one you need to prioritize early in your...
-
Regression WRs: Back to Pack
Heath Cummings looks at eight wide receivers who look like they have touchdown regression coming...
-
Beckham No. 1 overall in mock
Our CBS Sports staff recently took part in a 12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft, and it started with...
-
Tight End Tiers 3.0
A Draft Day plan revolving around tight ends?! It might seem a little crazy, but if you pinpoint...