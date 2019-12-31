Play

Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Doesn't leave bench in finale

Hopkins did not play in Sunday's 35-14 loss to the Titans in Week 17.

Texans head coach Bill O'Brien sat many regulars, including several that didn't dress. Hopkins developed an illness during the practice week, and the coach felt no need to expose him in what turned out to be a meaningless game for Houston.

