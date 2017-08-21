Play

Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Doesn't practice Monday

Hopkins (hand) didn't practice Monday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Hopkins continues to have his involvement in training camp carefully managed while he nurses a hand issue. At the moment, it's unknown whether the wideout will be available for the Texans' third preseason game Saturday against the Saints.

