Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Don't sweat two-game TD drought

Hopkins caught seven of 12 targets for 91 yards in Sunday's 29-13 dismantling of the Browns.

Hopkins has been held out of the end zone in back-to-back games for the first time this season, but we wouldn't push the panic button just yet. He still has eight touchdowns through 12 games and is on pace for 107 catches and 1,487 yards. None of Hopkins' teammates finished with more than 32 receiving yards in this one, so he remains the clear-cut alpha dog in Houston's passing attack ahead of a Week 14 matchup with the Colts. Hopkins had his best game of the season (10 catches for 169 yards and a touchdown) against Indianapolis back in Week 4.