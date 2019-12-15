Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Eclipses century mark in win
Hopkins brought in six of eight targets for 119 yards in the Texans' 24-21 win over the Titans on Sunday.
Hopkins paced the Texans in receptions, receiving yardage and targets on the afternoon, consistently beating the Titans' porous coverage. The multi-time Pro Bowler now has back-to-back 100-yard games for only the second time this season, and he's now just one reception away from a second consecutive 100-catch campaign. Hopkins will be primed for another fruitful fantasy day on fantasy championship weekend for many leagues when he sees the Buccaneers' lackluster secondary in a Week 16 matchup Saturday.
