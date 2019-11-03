Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Eight catches, TD in London

Hopkins caught eight of 11 targets for 48 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-3 win over the Jaguars in London. He also rushed once for six yards.

Hopkins' one-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter completed the scoring and erased any doubt about this one. The star wide receiver has caught at least eight balls in each of his past four games, totaling 37 receptions over that span. His yardage output wasn't impressive in this one, but Hopkins made up for that by scoring his fourth touchdown of the season. The buy-low window on Hopkins was open during his five-game touchdown drought, but it has long since slammed shut heading into Houston's Week 10 bye.