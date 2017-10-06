Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Enjoying what Watson brings

Hopkins has benefited from quarterback Deshaun Watson's ability to extend plays, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Hopkins' previous quarterbacks -- the less mobile ones -- didn't give him much time to sell his routes and get open, but Watson's maneuverability is opening up the Houston offense. The quarterback's athleticism has assisted Hopkins, who leads the NFL in both catches (31) and targets (49). That's a career-high 63.3 catch percentage for Hopkins heading into a Week 5 encounter with the undefeated Chiefs, who rank 25th in passing defense (248.0 ypg).