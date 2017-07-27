Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Establishing rapport with Savage

Hopkins noted after Wednesday's practice that he and quarterback Tom Savage made several successful on-field connections during the day, John Harris of the Texans' official site reports.

The two hooked up on a nice back-shoulder pass with Hopkins adjusting to make the catch, as evidence of their rapport. Hopkins will be an important part of the offense this season, but we suspect the preferred plan will be to run the ball more than pass, particularly with an inexperienced quarterback at the helm, whether that be Savage or rookie Deshaun Watson.