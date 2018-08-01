Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Excused for personal reasons
Hopkins was excused from training camp Tuesday and will miss Wednesday as well due to personal reasons, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Head coach Bill O'Brien confirmed Hopkins' status. The All-Pro wide receiver is expected to return Thursday.
