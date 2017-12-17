Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Expected to play in Week 15
Hopkins (toe) is expected to play in Sunday's game against the Jaguars, despite missing practices Thursday and Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The Texans play in the early wave of Sunday's games, so there should be one more note of confirmation on Hopkins' status when the team releases its inactives around 11:30 a.m. EST. Though Hopkins will have the misfortune of working with the Texans' third different starting quarterback of the season with T.J. Yates taking the reins of the offense in Week 15, he did produce well when Yates replaced a concussed Tom Savage midway through the Week 14 loss to the 49ers, finishing with 11 catches for 149 yards and two scores.
