Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Expected to sit out season finale

Hopkins (calf) is not expected to play Sunday against the Colts, the Houston Chronicle reports.

With Hopkins, who is not practicing this week, on track to miss the Texans' season finale, added Week 17 targets figure to be available for fellow wideouts Will Fuller and Braxton Miller.

