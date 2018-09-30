Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Expected to suit up Week 4

Hopkins (thumb/ankle/hamstring), who is questionable for Sunday's game in Indianapolis, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The combination of injuries has limited Hopkins' practice time the last few weeks, but he has yet to miss a game or see his snap counts suffer as a result. Even though he may enter the weekend at less-than-full health, there was never any serious question about his availability for the divisional matchup. Hopkins should once again make for an elite fantasy play against a Colts defense that has allowed opponents to complete 71.2 percent of passes for 7.1 yards per attempt through three games.