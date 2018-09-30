Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Expected to suit up Week 4
Hopkins (thumb/ankle/hamstring), who is questionable for Sunday's game in Indianapolis, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The combination of injuries has limited Hopkins' practice time the last few weeks, but he has yet to miss a game or see his snap counts suffer as a result. Even though he may enter the weekend at less-than-full health, there was never any serious question about his availability for the divisional matchup. Hopkins should once again make for an elite fantasy play against a Colts defense that has allowed opponents to complete 71.2 percent of passes for 7.1 yards per attempt through three games.
More News
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Listed as questionable this week•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Limited with assortment of injuries•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Musters 86 yards in loss•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Cleared to play•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Limited again Thursday•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Limited to start week•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Gio a must-start
The Falcons can't cover pass-catching running backs. Giovani Bernard is one of the best pass-catching...
-
Luck vs. Fitzpatrick for Week 4 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Andrew Luck vs....
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 4? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 4 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...