Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Explodes for 170 yards

Hopkins caught 10 of 11 targets for 170 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday's win over the Jets.

Hopkins delivered throughout the game and secured the game-winning touchdown as the Texans retook the lead late in the fourth quarter. Saturday marked the fist time since Week 9 the 26-year-old topped 100 yards receiving, putting forth his most productive game of the season on a day when Lamar Miller (ankle) left early due to injury. The star wide receiver did get up slowly following his second touchdown as he tweaked his ankle earlier in the drive, but downplayed the issue after the game, Drew Dougherty of the Texans' official site reports. A matchup with the Eagles' injury-ridden secondary awaits Hopkins and the Texans in Week 16.