Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Explodes for 170 yards
Hopkins caught 10 of 11 targets for 170 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday's win over the Jets.
Hopkins delivered throughout the game and secured the game-winning touchdown as the Texans retook the lead late in the fourth quarter. Saturday marked the fist time since Week 9 the 26-year-old topped 100 yards receiving, putting forth his most productive game of the season on a day when Lamar Miller (ankle) left early due to injury. The star wide receiver did get up slowly following his second touchdown as he tweaked his ankle earlier in the drive, but downplayed the issue after the game, Drew Dougherty of the Texans' official site reports. A matchup with the Eagles' injury-ridden secondary awaits Hopkins and the Texans in Week 16.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Doug Martin and Leonard Fournette began the season with very different outlooks, but Jamey...
-
Week 15 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...