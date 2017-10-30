Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Explodes for 224 yards
Hopkins caught eight of 11 targets for 224 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 41-38 loss to the Seahawks.
Hopkins repeatedly gashed the formidable Seattle secondary, including a 72-yard touchdown on a screen play in the fourth quarter that nearly won his team the game. He recorded just 19 receiving yards in his previous outing, but he led the team in targets, catches and yards in this one as he put up the second-highest yardage total of his career. Now with seven scores through eight games, Hopkins' ascent has mirrored that of rookie phenom Deshaun Watson, who attained the NFL record for most touchdown passes through one's first seven games. As the top target for a historically productive young quarterback, Hopkins should be counted on to continue his bounce-back season next week against the hapless Colts.
