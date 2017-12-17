Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Finds end zone in tough matchup
Hopkins caught four of 13 targets for 80 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 45-7 loss to the Jaguars.
Hopkins was shaking off a toe injury and faced a difficult matchup, which explains his inefficiency on the day. He still managed to produce a respectable performance, however, thanks to a drive in the third quarter on which he hauled in a 40-yard pass before finding the end zone from 25 yards out. This outing goes to show Hopkins' talent is immense enough to overcome both a difficult matchup and substandard quarterback play, making him a top-notch fantasy piece once again next Monday against the Steelers.
More News
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Suits up Sunday•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Expected to play in Week 15•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Questionable, but expected to play•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Not spotted at practice Friday•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Added to injury report•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Two touchdowns and 149 yards in loss•
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Jordy done? Jimmy G a starter?
Heath Cummings begins the transition to 2018 with this week's Believe It or Not.
-
Week 16 Early Waiver Targets
Make it to your championship game? Your work's not done. Check out Dave Richard's early targets...
-
Calf injury could cost Brown
Antonio Brown suffered what is believed to be a partially torn calf muscle Sunday, putting...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.