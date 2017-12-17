Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Finds end zone in tough matchup

Hopkins caught four of 13 targets for 80 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 45-7 loss to the Jaguars.

Hopkins was shaking off a toe injury and faced a difficult matchup, which explains his inefficiency on the day. He still managed to produce a respectable performance, however, thanks to a drive in the third quarter on which he hauled in a 40-yard pass before finding the end zone from 25 yards out. This outing goes to show Hopkins' talent is immense enough to overcome both a difficult matchup and substandard quarterback play, making him a top-notch fantasy piece once again next Monday against the Steelers.