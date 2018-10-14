Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Finds end zone in Week 6

Hopkins secured five of six targets for 63 yards and a touchdown in the Texans' 20-13 win over the Bills on Sunday. He also attempted a pass that fell incomplete.

Hopkins paced the Texans in both receptions and receiving yardage, and he also was responsible for the team's only offensive touchdown. The Pro Bowler faced a tough matchup against Tre'Davious White, which likely limited his overall production, as did the fact that quarterback Deshaun Watson was playing with both rib and lung injuries. However, Hopkins remains an elite play in any format heading into a tough Week 7 matchup against the Jaguars.