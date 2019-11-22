Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Finds end zone twice in Week 12 win

Hopkins secured six of eight targets for 94 yards and two touchdowns in the Texans' 20-17 win over the Colts on Thursday.

Hopkins was likely due for some touchdowns after recording only four over his first 10 games, but it was the way he got in the end zone Thursday that was particularly eye-catching. Hopkins crossed the goal line from 35 and 30 yards in the second second and fourth quarter, respectively, the latter score proving to be the difference in the contest. The multi-time Pro Bowler clearly seemed to benefit from the return of speedy teammate Will Fuller (hamstring) to the lineup, as Hopkins was able to exploit what appeared to be man coverage in his pair of touchdowns. He'll look to continue thriving in a particularly tough matchup versus the Patriots in a Week 13 showdown, a week from Sunday.