Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Finds end zone twice in win

Hopkins brought in six of seven targets for 82 yards and two touchdowns in the Texans' 42-23 win over the Dolphins on Thursday.

Hopkins and Deshaun Watson continued their prolific connection Thursday, touching up a hapless Dolphins secondary for a pair of second-half touchdown catches. The 26-year-old Pro Bowler has now found the end zone on four occasions over his last three contests, turning a trio of sub-100-yard performances into productive fantasy efforts in the process. Hopkins is now averaging 6.6 receptions and 98.6 yards per contest heading into a Week 9 matchup against the Broncos.