Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Finds paydirt in loss
Hopkins caught four of 10 targets for 36 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Colts.
Hopkins redeemed his season-worst yardage total by reeling in a seven-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter to bring the Texans within three. The 26-year-old had not failed to reach 50 yards in any prior game this year but was happy to score for the first time in three contests. He has a much more appealing matchup on the road Week 15 against the Jets.
More News
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Cleared to face Indy•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Limited at practice•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Don't sweat two-game TD drought•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: No Week 13 designation•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Remains limited at practice•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Logs limited practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers has played about as well as anyone in the league in 2018, and Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Injury Report
Catch up on the latest injury news from a busy Sunday around the NFL before Week 14 kicks...
-
Week 14 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has four low-owned options for you to consider in DFS this week.
-
Week 14 Fantasy football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
LIVE: Week 14 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 14