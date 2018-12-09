Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Finds paydirt in loss

Hopkins caught four of 10 targets for 36 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Colts.

Hopkins redeemed his season-worst yardage total by reeling in a seven-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter to bring the Texans within three. The 26-year-old had not failed to reach 50 yards in any prior game this year but was happy to score for the first time in three contests. He has a much more appealing matchup on the road Week 15 against the Jets.