Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Gets 14 targets

Hopkins caught seven of 14 targets for 111 yards in Sunday's 33-7 loss to the Rams.

Tom Savage completed half of his passes and committed four turnovers, but he at least can be relied upon to pepper Hopkins with targets. After turning 16 looks into six catches for 86 yards and a score the previous week, Hopkins put on a garbage time clinic in Los Angeles, drawing a target on five consecutive snaps -- though one was wiped out by a penalty -- on the Texans' final drive. He also got plenty of attention while the game was competitive, but his stat line was lacking until he ripped off gains of 36 and 11 on back-to-back plays on that final drive. Hopkins could suffer if the Texans decide to take a look at T.J. Yates or Josh Johnson, as there's no guarantee another quarterback would force-feed him as shamelessly as Savage does. Assuming he's still the starter, it'll be interesting to see how Savage responds to a Week 11 matchup with a Cardinals defense that presumably will use Patrick Peterson to shadow Hopkins.