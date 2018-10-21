Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Gets into end zone in win
Hopkins brought in three of eight targets for 50 yards and a touchdown in the Texans' 20-7 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.
Hopkins may have only had three catches, but his day had a little bit of extra zest to it considering how he compiled them. The Pro Bowl receiver made a nifty one-handed grab down the left sideline for 31 yards with Jalen Ramsey in coverage, and he also got the better of the stalwart corner on a physical, early third-quarter 10-yard scoring grab. It was a quiet day for the Texans' passing game overall, leading to Hopkins' lowest reception and receiving yardage totals of the season. He'll look to boost his production back up to normal levels against the Dolphins in a Week 8 Thursday night matchup.
