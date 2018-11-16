Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Good to go for Week 11
Hopkins (foot) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against Washington.
Hopkins was on the field for all but one of the Texans' 62 offensive snaps in Week 9 against the Broncos, hauling in 10 of his 12 targets for 105 yards and a touchdown in the process. With no reported setbacks in that contest and no Week 11 injury designation attached to him following Houston's bye week, we'll assume that Hopkins' limitations at practice this week were maintenance-related. He's therefore in line to for his usual high-volume role this weekend, with Demaryius Thomas next up for the team's wideout targets, along with Keke Coutee (hamstring/game-time decision) -- if he's available Sunday.
