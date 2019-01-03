Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Good to go for wild-card game

Despite being a limited participant again Thursday, Hopkins (ankle) does not carry an injury tag into Saturday's wild-card game against the Colts.

Hopkins has made a habit of being limited in practice throughout the season for various reasons, but it hasn't prevented him from missing a game yet this season. He should be all systems go for the wild-card game and will look to continue a stretch of three straight games with at least nine catches and 100 yards receiving. He has faced the Colts twice already this season, notching a touchdown in each game while combining for 14 grabs and 200 receiving yards.