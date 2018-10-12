Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Good to go in Week 6
Hopkins (foot) does not carry a Week 6 injury designation after practicing in a limited fashion all week.
The same applies to Keke Coutee (hamstring) and Will Fuller (hamstring), meaning that the Texans will have their top three pass-catchers available Sunday against the Bills. Deshaun Watson (chest) is listed as questionable for the contest, but we'd be surprised if he didn't play. Hopkins has been a steady high-volume option through Houston's first five games, en route to accumulating 39 catches on 57 targets for a league-high 594 yards and two TDs in that span.
